Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Take TikTok Couples Challenge, Reveal Who Fell in Love First

Following the lead of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are the latest celebrity duo to take up the viral couples challenge on TikTok.

In the challenge, a couple has to answer questions about their relationship dynamic and point to whoever is best suited between them according to the description given.

Taking up the challenge, Sophie and Joe snuggled adorably on a sofa and revealed some fun facts about their relationship. The short clip began with the duo trying to decipher who fell in love first. Adorably, the celebrity couple differed on this one as both of them pointed towards themselves.

However, they did agree on the other things. Turner gets more annoying when she's hungry and without any guesses, they agreed to her being the homebody of the relationship.

Continuing the winning streak, the couple also revealed that Turner is indeed the spoiled and grumpy one in the relationship. More important than who's the annoying, grumpy or who fell in love first, is that the fact that the duo was seen having fun with each other as they continue to self-isolate.

The lovebirds, who exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in May last year have sparked rumours about their first pregnancy. With several media reported claiming that the couple is keeping it hush-hush, the singer and the 24-year-old actress recently added more fuel to the pregnancy news after they were spotted shopping for baby clothes in Studio City, California.

While the stars haven't confirmed anything about the pregnancy, the Jonas family is said to be already privy to the news and are super excited.

