Sophie Turner Begs for Child's Privacy, Calls Paparazzi 'Disgusting' for Clicking Pics Without Consent

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter Willa last year and have since been making every effort possible to not let pictures of the little one go on social media or in print. A video of Turner is now going viral on social media in which she is seemingly very upset with paparazzi for clicking her daughter’s pictures without consent.

On her Instagram stories, Turner slammed media chasing her for daughter’s pictures. She said, “I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

She continued, “She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It’s f*****g creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It’s disgusting and you do not have my permission."

Turner and her husband have kept the birth of their daughter Willa extremely private and low key.

