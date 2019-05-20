English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Sophie Turner Bids Sansa Stark Farewell in an Emotional Instagram Post, Read Here
Sophie Turner says her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark has taught her resilience, bravery and the real meaning of true strength.
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in a still from Game of Thrones. (Image: Instagram/Game of Thrones)
Loading...
As Game of Thrones—one of the most popular fantasy series on TV—has finally concluded after its eighth season, actress Sophie Turner, who rose to fame with the role of Sansa Stark in the show, bid an emotional goodbye to her character on social media.
"Sansa, thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you for teaching me kind and patience to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on... At 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you have taught me," Sophie wrote on Instagram on Monday.
She also thanked her co-stars and makers for "giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for".
Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, Game of Thrones, which is based on George RR Martin's novels, hit the TV screens in 2011. The show—full of drama, action, betrayal, murder, mystery, hope and scares—became a global phenomenon in its decade-long journey.
Recalling her memories from the blockbuster show, Sophie uploaded a few photographs of herself with her co-actors from the sets along with the post. In the images, she is seen posing with Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harrington—all of whom make for GoT’s central cast—and others.
Among the many people who commented on Sophie’s farewell note was her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico actress commented, “Awww😍”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"Sansa, thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you for teaching me kind and patience to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on... At 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you have taught me," Sophie wrote on Instagram on Monday.
She also thanked her co-stars and makers for "giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for".
Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, Game of Thrones, which is based on George RR Martin's novels, hit the TV screens in 2011. The show—full of drama, action, betrayal, murder, mystery, hope and scares—became a global phenomenon in its decade-long journey.
Recalling her memories from the blockbuster show, Sophie uploaded a few photographs of herself with her co-actors from the sets along with the post. In the images, she is seen posing with Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harrington—all of whom make for GoT’s central cast—and others.
View this post on Instagram
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
Among the many people who commented on Sophie’s farewell note was her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico actress commented, “Awww😍”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: Price, Pics, Features and More
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results