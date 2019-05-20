Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sophie Turner Bids Sansa Stark Farewell in an Emotional Instagram Post, Read Here

Sophie Turner says her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark has taught her resilience, bravery and the real meaning of true strength.

IANS

Updated:May 20, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Sophie Turner Bids Sansa Stark Farewell in an Emotional Instagram Post, Read Here
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in a still from Game of Thrones. (Image: Instagram/Game of Thrones)
As Game of Thrones—one of the most popular fantasy series on TV—has finally concluded after its eighth season, actress Sophie Turner, who rose to fame with the role of Sansa Stark in the show, bid an emotional goodbye to her character on social media.

"Sansa, thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you for teaching me kind and patience to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on... At 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you have taught me," Sophie wrote on Instagram on Monday.

She also thanked her co-stars and makers for "giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for".

Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, Game of Thrones, which is based on George RR Martin's novels, hit the TV screens in 2011. The show—full of drama, action, betrayal, murder, mystery, hope and scares—became a global phenomenon in its decade-long journey.

Recalling her memories from the blockbuster show, Sophie uploaded a few photographs of herself with her co-actors from the sets along with the post. In the images, she is seen posing with Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harrington—all of whom make for GoT’s central cast—and others.

Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.

Among the many people who commented on Sophie’s farewell note was her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico actress commented, “Awww😍”

