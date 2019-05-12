Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sophie Turner Blames Emilia Clarke for Coffee Cup Fiasco on Game of Thrones

Co-actors Liam Cunningham and Sophie Turner have put the blame on Emilia Clarke for bringing her cup of coffee to Winterfell sets.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sophie Turner Blames Emilia Clarke for Coffee Cup Fiasco on Game of Thrones
Image: Emilia Clarke/Instagram
Loading...
Days after actor Liam Cunningham blamed Emilia Clarke for bringing her daily cup of coffee to Winterfell sets, which grabbed the attention of the audiences and quickly turned into a fiasco, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, has also pointed a finger at Clarke in the matter.

Earlier, appearing on Conan O’Brien's talk show Cunningham quipped, "These things happen, it’s a big job, people run in, and Emilia (Clarke) probably drinks too much coffee."

And now, Turner, appearing on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, has spilled the beans on Emilia being the culprit. Fallon showed a picture from the sets to Turner that had her posing with Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont) while holding a Starbucks cup, similar to the one that appeared in the scene.

However, Sophie was quick to point that the photo was from a previous episode and not the one which went viral. She went on to emphasise that as per her, Clarke was responsible as she said, "I am just gonna go with; I mean look who it's placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She is the culprit."

See video here:



Only recently, Clarke had come out with a face saving Instagram post, while pushing the blame on Jason Momoa. Seems like the unit is not with Clarke on this one.

Also read: Game of Thrones Actor Emilia Clarke Reveals Who Left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram