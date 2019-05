Sophie Turner Blames Emilia Clarke for Coffee Cup Fiasco on Game of Thrones

Days after actor Liam Cunningham blamed Emilia Clarke for bringing her daily cup of coffee to Winterfell sets, which grabbed the attention of the audiences and quickly turned into a fiasco, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, has also pointed a finger at Clarke in the matter.Earlier, appearing on Conan O’Brien's talk show Cunningham quipped, "These things happen, it’s a big job, people run in, and Emilia (Clarke) probably drinks too much coffee."And now, Turner, appearing on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, has spilled the beans on Emilia being the culprit. Fallon showed a picture from the sets to Turner that had her posing with Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont) while holding a Starbucks cup, similar to the one that appeared in the scene.However, Sophie was quick to point that the photo was from a previous episode and not the one which went viral. She went on to emphasise that as per her, Clarke was responsible as she said, "I am just gonna go with; I mean look who it's placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She is the culprit."See video here:Only recently, Clarke had come out with a face saving Instagram post, while pushing the blame on Jason Momoa. Seems like the unit is not with Clarke on this one.Also read: Game of Thrones Actor Emilia Clarke Reveals Who Left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell Follow @News18Movies for more