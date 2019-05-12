English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sophie Turner Blames Emilia Clarke for Coffee Cup Fiasco on Game of Thrones
Co-actors Liam Cunningham and Sophie Turner have put the blame on Emilia Clarke for bringing her cup of coffee to Winterfell sets.
Image: Emilia Clarke/Instagram
Loading...
Days after actor Liam Cunningham blamed Emilia Clarke for bringing her daily cup of coffee to Winterfell sets, which grabbed the attention of the audiences and quickly turned into a fiasco, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, has also pointed a finger at Clarke in the matter.
Earlier, appearing on Conan O’Brien's talk show Cunningham quipped, "These things happen, it’s a big job, people run in, and Emilia (Clarke) probably drinks too much coffee."
And now, Turner, appearing on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, has spilled the beans on Emilia being the culprit. Fallon showed a picture from the sets to Turner that had her posing with Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont) while holding a Starbucks cup, similar to the one that appeared in the scene.
However, Sophie was quick to point that the photo was from a previous episode and not the one which went viral. She went on to emphasise that as per her, Clarke was responsible as she said, "I am just gonna go with; I mean look who it's placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She is the culprit."
See video here:
Only recently, Clarke had come out with a face saving Instagram post, while pushing the blame on Jason Momoa. Seems like the unit is not with Clarke on this one.
Also read: Game of Thrones Actor Emilia Clarke Reveals Who Left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
Follow @News18Movies for more
Earlier, appearing on Conan O’Brien's talk show Cunningham quipped, "These things happen, it’s a big job, people run in, and Emilia (Clarke) probably drinks too much coffee."
And now, Turner, appearing on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, has spilled the beans on Emilia being the culprit. Fallon showed a picture from the sets to Turner that had her posing with Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont) while holding a Starbucks cup, similar to the one that appeared in the scene.
However, Sophie was quick to point that the photo was from a previous episode and not the one which went viral. She went on to emphasise that as per her, Clarke was responsible as she said, "I am just gonna go with; I mean look who it's placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She is the culprit."
See video here:
Only recently, Clarke had come out with a face saving Instagram post, while pushing the blame on Jason Momoa. Seems like the unit is not with Clarke on this one.
Also read: Game of Thrones Actor Emilia Clarke Reveals Who Left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 100+ BHP Hatchbacks You Can Get Under Rs 10 Lakh In India
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
- Akshay Kumar Feeding Stray Dog is the Best Sight for Animal Lovers
- IPL 2019 Final Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch MI vs CSK on Live TV & Online Today
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results