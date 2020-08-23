Sophie Turner Brings Home Sansa Stark's Throne as Queen in The North, See Pic

Sophie Turner has recently given birth to her baby daughter Willa with hubby Joe Jonas. The actress did not shy away from presenting herself a gift that will remind her and daughter of her Game of Thrones days.

Sophie shared a snap on social media recently and it showed her GoT character Sansa Stark's throne as Queen in The North. She captioned it, "Welcome Home."

Hubby Joe also posted the same pic on his Instagram stories.

Sophie and Joe are still to reveal a picture of their baby daughter for the fans. Recently, the Dark Phoenix star wished hubby on the occasion of his birthday by posting a romantic throwback pic from a dinner date.

"Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy," she captioned the post.

Sophie and Joe got married in Las Vegas in May 2019, and had a second, bigger ceremony in France later that year. Recently, Joe also shared the reason behind his spontaneous wedding with Sophie in Las Vegas saying he had to face consequences when his parents found out about their impromptu decision.

"My parents called me the next morning and they were like 'Did you just get married?' And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids, make sure you tell your parents when you're getting legally married!" Joe said.

(With IANS inputs)