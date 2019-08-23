Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother at Jonas Brothers Concert

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra were recently seen dancing their heart out during a performance by Jonas brothers at a concert. During a stop on their Happiness Begins Tour in Uncasville, a town in Connecticut, the three brothers (Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas) enthralled the audience performing their hit songs at the concert.

The boy band is accompanied by their partners including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas almost at all the concerts. According to E News, as the Jonas brothers kept fans entertained on stage, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was spotted dancing arm in arm with Priyanka's mom. At one point, Sophie twirled Madhu before finishing with a hug.

Watch the video of Sophie Turner and Madhu Chopra dancing as Jonas brothers performed on stage.

Watching This happen made my night . Such a sense of family! pic.twitter.com/XYtH54vCIK — victoria fitzsimmons (@yankegrl22) August 22, 2019

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra got married to the youngest Jonas brother in December 2018. Since the time Priyanka and Nick started dating, their families have also became close. Madhu Chopra also attended Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' French wedding.

Sophie officially joined the Jonas family after she got married to Joe in May in a Las Vegas Chapel. The couple had another more traditional wedding ceremony in France in June.

