Sophie Turner Flaunts Baby Bump as She Steps Out for a Walk with Joe Jonas

Hollywood’s star couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner is all set to embrace parenthood. The much-in-love duo was recently clicked while strolling around their residence in Los Angeles.

Joe and Sophie were accompanied by the latter’s parents, Andrew and Sally, as they all stepped out for a walk.

In the pictures now circulating across social media platforms, the Game of Thrones alum keeps it comfy in a casual white minidress along with a pair of socks and slides as she holds her hand over her baby bump.

On the other hand, the Sucker singer is seen clad in a white tee, shorts and sneakers.

Sally is dressed in a buttoned-up jumpsuit and Andrew is wearing a black polo tee and shorts and is sporting a quirky face mask.

The family was all wearing masks as their three pet dogs joined them along.

According to a report in US Weekly, Sophie is due "sometime in the middle of summer."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017.They exchanged wedding vows in a hush-hush surprise ceremony in Los Angeles on May 1. The two were married at a chapel by an Elvis impersonator. The couple decided to get hitched again in the presence of family and friends which took place in Paris.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary at home on May 1.



