Sophie Turner Flaunts Baby Bump as She Steps Out with Joe Jonas, See Pics

Mommy-to-be Sophie Turner was seen enjoying a leisure walk with husband Joe Jonas recently as the couple was snapped on Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles.

Sophie and Joe were spotted in breathing masks amid the coronavirus fears. The Game of Thrones actress was seen sporting a white crop top with a grey, printed leggings. She wore a blazer on top to complete her casual yet chic look. Interesting thing being, Sophie made no efforts to hide her baby bump and let it on full display. She also carried a small duffle bag.

Meanwhile, Joe complimented Sophie in his casual white T-shirt and trousers. He also carried a bag for basic necessities. Both Joe and Sophie looked gorgeous as they made heads turn on busy US streets.

Joe and Sophie were seen enjoying cola drinks and did not shy when snapped by paparazzi. Check out their pictures here.

Sophie, 23, and Joe, 30, tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. In February, earlier this year, a source close to the couple had reveled that Sophie was four months along at the time and the couple is "extremely excited" about their first child.

"They told their families and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them," added the source.

