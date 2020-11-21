Sophie Turner Gets First Letter of Daughter's Name Inked on Her Wrist

Recently-turned mother Sophie Turner has the sweetest way to celebrate motherhood. Sophie is known for her love of tattoos but the latest addition to her collection is beyond special. Her daughter is her recent ink’s inspiration. The gorgeous actress recently revealed a new tattoo dedicated to her firstborn, Willa. She has got the first letter of Willa’s name, W, inked on her wrist. The fresh ink is an ode to her 3-month-old baby girl.

In a rather subtle way, Sophie showed off the tattoo. She shared a selfie on her Instagram story, wearing a black tee that reads, ‘Get your emotions in motion.’ However, eagle-eyed fans were not going to miss out and took notice of the “W” on Sophie’s wrist. The new ink was spotted right beneath the “J” tattoo, which is believed to represent her husband, Joe Jonas.

The couple was fiercely private during Sophie’s pregnancy. Apart from a representative announcing the news of them expecting their first child on July 22, the public wasn’t privy to any other official statement. Weeks after their daughter’s birth, the couple continue to remain low-key and make very rare public and social media appearances.

Sophie has been slowly and indirectly dropping details around Willa by the day. The mum-of-one, in another of her latest Instagram stories was seen sporting a golden necklace which had the date ‘22.07.20.’ engraved on it.

The couple, who got hitched in 2019, is famous for honouring their love for everything close to their heart in inks. Fans were also convinced that the tattoo on Joe’s neck, an artistic portrait, is his tribute to his wife. The 24-year-old actress also has numerous tattoos including a few to tribute the most popular series, Game of Thrones. She, with her best friend, GOT co-star Maisie Williams, got "07.08.09" inked on their arms. It was to honour the date they learnt of their casting on the show.

Sophie and Joe have many other mixed and matched inks. In July 2019, they got matching tattoos in memory of Sophie’s late dog, Waldo. They also coordinated tattoos of the famous Toy Story in 2018.