Sophie Turner Gives Glimpse of Her Baby Bump as She Steps Out with Husband Joe Jonas

Actress Sophie Turner has never explicitly spoken about her pregnancy, even though it's been a while since the speculation that she and husband Joe Jonas are expecting started. But the Game of Thrones star stepped out for a stroll in Los Angeles recently, seemingly confirming that she is pregnant.

Back in February, several media outlets said the couple is expecting their first child together. Sophie and Joe have been super private about the whole thing and haven't even commented on her reported pregnancy this entire time.

While Joe and Sophie still haven't released a statement about the reports, fans got a glimpse at her alleged baby bump after the two ventured outside for some fresh air and were caught on camera.

In the photos, the actress is seen wearing black leggings and a matching, fitted sweatshirt, clearly showing the curve of her protruding stomach. Both she and Jonas wore face masks and sunglasses as precaution.

The 24-year-old has been keeping a low profile in recent months as the pregnancy rumours swirled, and previously opted to cover up her midriff by wearing loose-fitting shirts and tops.

However, one of her earlier wardrobe choices indicated she was preparing for motherhood as fashion-forward fans noted a plaid mini dress she donned in late February was actually a maternity gown from designer brand Doen, reported AceShowbiz.

Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the baby news.

They celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 1, marking one year since they staged an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas. A more formal affair was held in the south of France last summer 2019.

