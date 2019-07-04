Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sophie Turner is a Sight to Behold in Her Bridal Gown at Wedding With Joe Jonas, See Photo

The Game of Thrones actress finally shared a picture of her and Joe Jonas from the ceremony, in black and white, showing off her Louis Vuitton gown in full glory.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sophie Turner is a Sight to Behold in Her Bridal Gown at Wedding With Joe Jonas, See Photo
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married for the second time in Paris recently amid much hype and hoopla. The couple hosted lavish wedding festivities over the weekend which were attended by their family and close friends. Unlike their casual, sudden Vegas wedding, the couple went all out this time, following all the traditions of a formal ceremony - from the gown to guests.

Even though pictures from the ceremony had surfaced on social media over the weekend, they were mere glimpses from the ceremony. None of them revealed Sophie' full look, and fans have been waiting to see a full photo of Joe and Sophie in their full wedding day look.

The Game of Thrones actress finally shared a picture of her and Joe from the ceremony, in black and white. A while back, Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière had shared a beautiful photo of Sophie in her bridal attire. Her white gown had a cutout back with sheer printed sleeves and floor-length embellished skirt. She completed her gorgeous look by donning a matching veil.

View this post on Instagram

Mr and Mrs Jonas

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

After a quick wedding in Las Vegas post the Billboard awards, Sophie and Joe tied the knot in an extravagant way in the south of France earlier this week. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were snapped every now and then during the festivities and they made heads turn as well.

A picture of Priyanka hanging out with one of the guests at a pre-wedding function has surfaced online. She is looking stunning in an off-shoulder, silk gown with a thigh-high slit, standing barefoot in the photo with another woman. Her pink saree look from the wedding had also created waves.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram