Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Sophie Turner is on Fanciest Bachelorette Trip With Maisie Williams But Priyanka Chopra a No-show

Sophie Turner is enjoying a fun-filled bachelorette party with her girl squad in Benidorm, Spain, where she has rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sophie Turner is on Fanciest Bachelorette Trip With Maisie Williams But Priyanka Chopra a No-show
Image courtesy: Instagram/Blair Noel Croce
Loading...

Just a few days after the release of her highly-anticipated movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Sophie Turner is officially kicking off her bachelorette weekend on what appears to be the world's fanciest suit.

Sophie and a gaggle of her friends and bridesmaids, including her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, set sail for Spain. Sophie, who tied the knot with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May, is now prepping for another wedding ceremony in France. However, before that can happen, the proper pre-wedding rituals must be followed, right?

The 23-year-old actress is enjoying a fun-filled bachelorette party with her girl squad in Benidorm, where she has rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel, according to E! News.

"Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie. Sophie has always been a huge fan of Spain and she knew that it would be a fun place to party and celebrate her upcoming wedding. Maisie helped coordinate a lot of the trip but everything was taken care of by Sophie. She wanted her friends to have a lot fun and wanted it to be a huge party weekend," an insider told E! News.

Sophie's friend Blair Noel Croce shared a series of pictures of the girls on the plane. She captioned the photos: "We can't have nice things. The entire plane spilled their McDonald's & drinks on take off. Bless that flight attendant's heart."

See more pics from the epic trip below:

View this post on Instagram

When in Benidorm

A post shared by Blair Noel Croce (@blairnoel) on

View this post on Instagram

Some things never change

A post shared by Blair Noel Croce (@blairnoel) on

View this post on Instagram

Ryanair looking good these days

A post shared by Nadia Parkes (@nadia.parkes) on

However, notably missing from the photos was the actress' sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, whose bachelorette party she attended in November, 2018. Priyanka also skipped Sophie's Dark Phoenix LA premiere last week.

Sophie and Joe's exact wedding date is secret. The two first began dating in November 2016.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram