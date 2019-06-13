Sophie Turner is on Fanciest Bachelorette Trip With Maisie Williams But Priyanka Chopra a No-show
Sophie Turner is enjoying a fun-filled bachelorette party with her girl squad in Benidorm, Spain, where she has rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Blair Noel Croce
Just a few days after the release of her highly-anticipated movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Sophie Turner is officially kicking off her bachelorette weekend on what appears to be the world's fanciest suit.
Sophie and a gaggle of her friends and bridesmaids, including her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, set sail for Spain. Sophie, who tied the knot with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May, is now prepping for another wedding ceremony in France. However, before that can happen, the proper pre-wedding rituals must be followed, right?
The 23-year-old actress is enjoying a fun-filled bachelorette party with her girl squad in Benidorm, where she has rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel, according to E! News.
"Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie. Sophie has always been a huge fan of Spain and she knew that it would be a fun place to party and celebrate her upcoming wedding. Maisie helped coordinate a lot of the trip but everything was taken care of by Sophie. She wanted her friends to have a lot fun and wanted it to be a huge party weekend," an insider told E! News.
Sophie's friend Blair Noel Croce shared a series of pictures of the girls on the plane. She captioned the photos: "We can't have nice things. The entire plane spilled their McDonald's & drinks on take off. Bless that flight attendant's heart."
See more pics from the epic trip below:
However, notably missing from the photos was the actress' sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, whose bachelorette party she attended in November, 2018. Priyanka also skipped Sophie's Dark Phoenix LA premiere last week.
Sophie and Joe's exact wedding date is secret. The two first began dating in November 2016.
