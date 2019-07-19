Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas and Kevin-Danielle Have Their Unique Birthday Wishes for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on July 18 and the Jonas family left no stone unturned to make the actress' 37th birthday special. Be it Joe posing with a magazine having Priyanka on its cover or her mother-in-law, Denise going down the memory lane and sharing a throwback picture from Priyanka and Nick's wedding ceremony, the Jonas family showered all their love on the actress.

Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas who are currently in Maldives for their honeymoon, took to Instagram stories to wish Priyanka. Joe held an Elle magazine in front of his face with Priyanka on its cover and wrote, "Happy birthday sis, Love Ya! Look it's you" (sic). Sophie, on the other hand, shared a picture of them sitting on a sofa with paper crowns on their head. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my sis, Priyanka Chopra. Love you."

The eldest Jonas Brothers singer Kevin posted a family picture of the three couples--Kevin and Danielle, Sophie and Joe, Priyanka and Nick and wrote HAppy birthday over it. His wife, Danielle took to Instagram stories and shared a BTS picture from Sucker. She also shared a birthday wish for the actress along with a monochrome picture of the family having a fun time together. She wrote, "happy birthday @priyankachopra! I hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you. love you!"

Nick's mom and dad also had a special mention for Priyanka on her birthday.

While Denise shared a throwback picture of them from Nickyanka's Mehndi ceremony, Kevin Sr thanked Priyanka for coming into their family.

However, it was Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas who had the sweetest wish for her.

"Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," the Brothers singer wrote on his Instagram page. Alongside, he also posted photos of Priyanka wearing a pastel pink saree. The pictures are from his brother and bandmate Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding in France last month.

