Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Distraught Over Dog Waldo's Tragic Death: Report
Reportedly, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pet dog Waldo was killed in a freak car accident on Wednesday.
Image of Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, courtesy of Instagram
Reportedly, one of Sophie Turner's dogs, Waldo, was killed in a freak car accident on Wednesday, leaving the Game of Thrones star emotionally distraught. Sophie had a couple of Alaskan Klee Kai dogs with husband, singer Joe Jonas and reportedly lost Waldo during the week.
The accident happened on Wednesday, while Sophie and Joe's dog walker was taking the hounds on a route around Lower East Side of Manhattan in New York City. Allegedly, Waldo was "spooked by a pedestrian." The dog then broke free and ran into the street, where it was struck by a vehicle and died. A representative for Joe has told TMZ that it was a "freak accident."
In the follow up to the matter, Sophie and Joe reported the accident to the authorities on Friday. TMZ has also reported that the delay was down to the pair being 'distraught' by the death and have had turned to a therapist as they were 'so torn up by the incident' (via mirror.co.uk).
Waldo was welcomed into the Jonas-Turner family in April 2018. Their other dog, Porky Basquiat Jonas, introduced his new friend to the rest of the world with an adorable Instagram post.
He captioned the photo, "Me, my parents and I have adopted my actual brother from the same litter. Please welcome my little brother @waldopicassojonas."
See Sophie and Joe's pics with their pets here:
On the work front, Sophie's Game of Thrones has collected a record 32 nominations in the Emmy Awards this time around. Sophie herself is nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Drama) category for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in season 8. Joe's boy band Jonas Brothers were nominated for the VMA’s Artist of the Year award, and their song Sucker was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Pop and Video of the Year awards, according to Page Six.
Jonas Brothers Get MTV VMA Nominations, Kevin Jonas' Daughters Share Cute Congratulatory Message
