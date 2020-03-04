Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Fuel Pregnancy Rumours as They Go Baby Shopping

In February, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas sparked pregnancy rumours with several media reported claiming that the couple is keeping it hush-hush. The singer and the 24-year-old actress have recently added more fuel to the pregnancy news after they were spotted shopping for baby clothes in Studio City, California.

The Game of Thrones’ star was dressed in a baggy New York Giants hoodie with matching track pants. The clothes made it look as if the actress was trying to hide off the appearance of any possible baby bump. Joe was spotted in an all-black ensemble.

It is reported that the pair was more interested in a boy’s outfit, probably hinting at a baby boy. “Sophie and Joe picked up several boy toys such as action figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute everything was,” the source told E!Online. The source also added, “It seemed like they were only interested in male items”.

The stars haven’t confirmed anything about the pregnancy yet. The couple first met through Instagram and mutual friends in 2016. After years of dating, they took the wedding vows on May 1, 2019. They hosted the second wedding at a French Chateau on June 29.

