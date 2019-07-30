Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Get Matching Tattoos in Late Dog's Memory, Priyanka-Nick Send Their Love

One of Sophie Turner's dogs, Waldo, was killed in a freak car accident on last Wednesday, leaving the Game of Thrones star emotionally distraught. Sophie had a couple of Alaskan Klee Kai dogs with husband, singer Joe Jonas and lost Waldo during the week.

The accident happened on Wednesday, while Sophie and Joe's dog walker was taking the hounds on a route around Lower East Side of Manhattan in New York City. Allegedly, Waldo was "spooked by a pedestrian." The dog then broke free and ran into the street, where it was struck by a vehicle and died. A representative for Joe has told TMZ that it was a "freak accident."

Now, Sophie and Joe took to their Instagram accounts to reveal their new matching tattoos. The newlyweds got inked in the memory of their pet and got Waldo's face tattoo on their respective arms. Joe shared the heartbreaking picture with the caption, "R.I.P. my little angel."

Soon after, Sophie took to her Instagram Stories and shared the picture of her tattoo with an emotional caption. She said, "I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby." Check out the pictures below:

The couple's sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra responded to the post by placing a heart emoji to send love to the singer.

On the work front, Sophie's Game of Thrones has collected a record 32 nominations in the Emmy Awards this time around. Sophie herself is nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Drama) category for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in season 8. Joe's boy band Jonas Brothers were nominated for the VMA’s Artist of the Year award, and their song Sucker was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Pop and Video of the Year awards, according to Page Six.

