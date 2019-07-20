Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Give the Biggest Shout-out to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Her Birthday

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who are soaking up the sun on their honeymoon in Maldives, took some time off to extend their best wishes to their sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, on her 37th birthday.

The newlyweds, who have been sharing intimate glimpses at their romantic, post-wedding getaway to Instagram, on Friday recorded a very special message for the birthday girl. In the small video, Sophie and Joe can be heard wishing Priyanka well. "We have a special announcement to make," Joe said as Sophie added, "It's Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday tonight and she's in the club let's hear it, LIV!"

The two the gave a shout-out to Priyanka, via the video, saying, "Make some noise!" The video was shared on Twitter by a fan account of Sophie.

Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas hosted a grand party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida for the actress, who looked stunning in a red sequin long-sleeve outfit which had a plunging neckline.

The Bollywood diva was treated to a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake, to go along with the colour of her dress. Nick posted a series of videos from the party to his Instagram Story, including one of him showing off the fancy birthday cake.

Prior to the bash, Nick took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday. He posted two pictures of Priyanka that appeared to be from his brother, Joe Jonas' recent wedding celebration in France, and captioned the photographs with, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

