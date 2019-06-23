Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share the Most Adorable Kiss Ahead of Their Second Wedding

Before they tie the knot, again, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are spending some quality time in Paris. On Saturday, both Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, posted a romantic photo, in which the lovebirds can be seen leaning in to share a kiss, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

“🇫🇷 me,” they both captioned the love-filled image.

The Game of Thrones star also shared a photograph of her outfit for the day to her Instagram Story, alongside a sticker that spelled out the word “glowing.”

On Thursday, the couple was spotted outside of the Hotel Costes in Paris after enjoying dinner with friends. Turner wore a Dickies crop top and jeans with glasses and mules for the outing.

Sophie just recently celebrated her bachelorette with her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, and her other friends in Spain. She enjoyed a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Benidorm, where she had rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel, according to E! News.

Joe and Sophie had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple was married by an Elvis impersonator. The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They also attended Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding together, last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more