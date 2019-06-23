Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share the Most Adorable Kiss Ahead of Their Second Wedding
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Joe Jonas
Before they tie the knot, again, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are spending some quality time in Paris. On Saturday, both Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, posted a romantic photo, in which the lovebirds can be seen leaning in to share a kiss, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
“🇫🇷 me,” they both captioned the love-filled image.
The Game of Thrones star also shared a photograph of her outfit for the day to her Instagram Story, alongside a sticker that spelled out the word “glowing.”
On Thursday, the couple was spotted outside of the Hotel Costes in Paris after enjoying dinner with friends. Turner wore a Dickies crop top and jeans with glasses and mules for the outing.
Sophie just recently celebrated her bachelorette with her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, and her other friends in Spain. She enjoyed a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Benidorm, where she had rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel, according to E! News.
Joe and Sophie had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple was married by an Elvis impersonator. The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They also attended Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding together, last year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
- Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone and Asks for ID, Actress' Response Breaking Internet
- Shrenu Parikh Undergoes Stark Transformation as TV Show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Takes Time Leap
- Will Do My Best to Support Cricket in Canada: Yuvraj Singh
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s