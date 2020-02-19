Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Take a Romantic Stroll in Barcelona Amid Pregnancy Rumours, See Pics

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas were spotted in Barcelona amid rumours of the couple expecting their first child. The much-in-love couple was in the Spanish city ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ concert held on February 17.

Turner turned heads on the streets in a racing jacket and white trousers. She completed her look with white sneakers and a pair of sharp-edged shades.

On the other hand, the Sucker singer was dressed in a yellow hoodie which he paired with black skinny jeans, white sneakers and sunglasses.

The lovebirds exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in May last year. Joe (30) and Sophie (23) later had an official wedding on July 4. A few months into their marriage, the couple has sparked rumours about their first pregnancy.

JustJared had reported that both Joe and Sophie are keeping things very "hush hush" and the Jonas family is already privy to the news and are super excited.

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body during pregnancy,” the news outlet quoted another insider as saying. However, there has been no official confirmation from the representatives of Joe and Sophie.

Follow @News18Movies for more



