Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas to Marry Again in France, Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Calls off His Wedding
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will exchange vows again in France while her sister in law Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth called off his wedding with fiancee Ishitaa.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will exchange vows again in France while her sister in law Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth called off his wedding with fiancee Ishitaa.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised everybody by their sudden wedding this week. Right after the Billboards Awards, the couple who has been dating for the past four years got married in Las Vegas in attendance of family and friends. And now, reportedly the couple is all to marry again in France. On the other hand, her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother Siddharth Chopra called off his wedding with fiancee Ishittaa Kumar.
Meanwhile, Priyanka along with her husband is all set to appear at this year's Met Gala Benefit Committee where Deepika is also rumoured to arrive at the red carpet. But before they hit the red carpet, revisit their stunning outfits from last two years.
Just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are planning to host multiple weddings. The couple, who got engaged in October 2017, will reportedly exchange vows in June in France.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother Siddharth Chopra was to tie the knot with his fiancee Ishittaa Kumar last weekend in Mumbai. However, reports began circulating that the wedding might have been called off. Now, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has finally broken her silence on the matter by confirming that the wedding has indeed been called off.
Blank, an action thriller starring Sunny Deol and debutante Karan Kapadia, released this Friday. Priyanka Sinha Jha of News18 gave 2/5 stars to the film and wrote, "Khambata’s direction is choppy and at best gives us a film that resembles the television show CID rather than a riveting high octane thriller."
From Amazon Prime Video to Netflix to Hotstar, here are our recommendations for your watchlist this week.
The countdown for Met Gala 2019 has begun and the world is waiting with bated breath to witness the biggest fashion fiesta of the year. This year's theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion and we can't wait to lay eyes on the guests appearing on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York. Here's a throwback to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's stunning outfits from last two years.
