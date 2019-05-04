Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas to Marry Again in France, Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Calls off His Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will exchange vows again in France while her sister in law Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth called off his wedding with fiancee Ishitaa.

Updated:May 4, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas to Marry Again in France, Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Calls off His Wedding
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will exchange vows again in France while her sister in law Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth called off his wedding with fiancee Ishitaa.
Loading...
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised everybody by their sudden wedding this week. Right after the Billboards Awards, the couple who has been dating for the past four years got married in Las Vegas in attendance of family and friends. And now, reportedly the couple is all to marry again in France. On the other hand, her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother Siddharth Chopra called off his wedding with fiancee Ishittaa Kumar.

Meanwhile, Priyanka along with her husband is all set to appear at this year's Met Gala Benefit Committee where Deepika is also rumoured to arrive at the red carpet. But before they hit the red carpet, revisit their stunning outfits from last two years.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Just like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are planning to host multiple weddings. The couple, who got engaged in October 2017, will reportedly exchange vows in June in France.

Read: After a Surprise Wedding, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will Marry Again in France

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother Siddharth Chopra was to tie the knot with his fiancee Ishittaa Kumar last weekend in Mumbai. However, reports began circulating that the wedding might have been called off. Now, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has finally broken her silence on the matter by confirming that the wedding has indeed been called off.

Read: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Confirms Son Siddharth's Wedding Called Off

Blank, an action thriller starring Sunny Deol and debutante Karan Kapadia, released this Friday. Priyanka Sinha Jha of News18 gave 2/5 stars to the film and wrote, "Khambata’s direction is choppy and at best gives us a film that resembles the television show CID rather than a riveting high octane thriller."

Read her complete review here: Blank Movie Review: Despite Sunny Deol's Presence the Film Fails to Pack in a Punch

From Amazon Prime Video to Netflix to Hotstar, here are our recommendations for your watchlist this week.

Read: Streaming Now: Fans Bring Lucifer Back, Tom Cruise Returns with Mission Impossible Fallout

The countdown for Met Gala 2019 has begun and the world is waiting with bated breath to witness the biggest fashion fiesta of the year. This year's theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion and we can't wait to lay eyes on the guests appearing on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York. Here's a throwback to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's stunning outfits from last two years.

Read: Met Gala: Throwback to Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone's Ravishing Red Carpet Look

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram