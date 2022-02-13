Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas to Welcome Their Second Child? Fans Spot Her 'Baby Bump' in These Viral Pics

After Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their baby in January this year, it seems that another Jonas baby is on the way. A couple of photos were shared from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ lunch date on Sunday afternoon and fans spotted Sophie’s baby bump. While none of them has revealed anything about this yet, the tiny bump sent fans into a frenzy and they have filled the comment section asking whether the Game of Thrones actor is pregnant. In the photo, Joe is seen wearing a white tee paired with ta pants and a red cap, whereas Sophie donned a teal-coloured dress which she paired with white sneakers.

Take a look at the post:

Sophie and Joe welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020. A couple of months after her birth, Sophie revealed that she has dedicated a new tattoo to her firstborn. She got the first letter of Willa’s name, W, inked on her wrist. The ink was an ode to her then 3-month-old baby girl.

Sophie and Joe married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile. She had kept a very lo-profile during her first pregnancy as well, and did not reveal any details, so this time the actress might do the same as well. In that case, only time will tell whether these are just rumours about her pregnancy or the couple is actually ready to welcome their second child.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their baby through surrogacy in January this year. Although they have not revealed anything about their baby, various media outlets have reported that they welcomed a baby girl.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.