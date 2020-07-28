Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Girl

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child. The couple, who never verbally confirmed Sophie Turner's pregnancy, became parents to a baby girl this past Wednesday, according to TMZ. The outlet stated that the couple named their baby Willa.

Sophie and Joe's reps confirmed the news of the actress giving birth to People.com. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," they said in a statement.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source about the couple's first days with the child. "Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in LA and are over the moon," its source said. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Reports of Sophie's pregnancy first came out in February. A source told JustJared, which broke the news at the time, that "the couple is keeping things very hush-hush but their friends and family are super excited for them."

Sophie, 24, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and Joe, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile.