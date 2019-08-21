Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sophie Turner Joins Joe Jonas in NYC as Jonas Brothers Take a Day Off from Their Tour

On Tuesday, Sophie Turner was spotted in New York City, along with Joe Jonas, following the lunch with Jonas brothers.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Sophie Turner Joins Joe Jonas in NYC as Jonas Brothers Take a Day Off from Their Tour
Image courtesy: Instagram
Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame, who recently got married to Joe Jonas, was spotted on a post-lunch outing with the singer in New York City.

On Tuesday, August 20, Sophie was spotted in New York City, along with Joe Jonas, following the lunch with Jonas brothers. Donning a casual ensemble, the 23-year-old beauty flaunted her toned physique in the hot weather of the city.

The actress, wearing a light coloured checkered button-up cropped top and denim shorts, also showed off her tattoos as she took a stroll in the city along with her husband. Sophie completed her casual ensemble with a pair of white socks and grey slides. She accessorized it with rectangular shades and a chain style necklace.

Earlier in the day, Joe was spotted having lunch with his brothers Nick and Kevin. After the lunch, the family was spotted walking to an intimate concert venue, Webster Hall. While it was a day off for the band, they had a lot to do in the day.

Sophie was recently seen celebrating Joe Jonas’ birthday during their ongoing tour. She was accompanied by Danielle, Nick and Kevis Jonas on the stage. Later in the day, Priyanka Chopra also joined the birthday bash, along with other members of the Jonas family.

