Sophie Turner Looks Back at Her Pregnancy Days, Flaunts Baby Bump in Throwback Pics

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have become parents only two months ago. The Game of Thrones star is now looking back at her pregnancy days as she shares a couple of throwback pictures on social media in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump, dressed in a bikini by the poolside.

Sophie's daughter Willa has turned two months old and the actress is only opening up a little bit more about her pregnancy. While she was expecting Willa, Sophie and Joe were keeping the entire affair very intimate as coronavirus threat was also looming large.

Nevertheless, Sophie shares some stunning and personal pictures from her pregnancy days and they are beautiful. In one image, she is seen posing by the poolside while in another one she is inside pool waters with her pet dog. In another still, she cradles her baby bump, dressed in a striped night suit.

Sophie shared these three photos, all captioned with the same series of three emojis: A pregnant woman, the double hearts, and a sun. We can only assume this indicates that the pictures were taken when she was late in her pregnancy this summer. She also tagged her hubby's Cup of Joe account in the photos.

Take a look at some rare and beautiful pictures of Sophie from when she was pregnant with her daughter Willa.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019 in a Las Vegas wedding. They later hosted an official ceremony with friends and family.