Watch: Sophie Turner Losing Her Mind Over Arya Stark Killing the Night King in Game of Thrones

'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner is the most excited about Arya being the Stark to kill the Night King in the latest episode of the HBO's fantasy drama series.

April 30, 2019
Watch: Sophie Turner Losing Her Mind Over Arya Stark Killing the Night King in Game of Thrones
'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner is the most excited about Arya being the Stark to kill the Night King in the latest episode of the HBO's fantasy drama series.
Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is the most excited about Arya, played by Maisie Williams, being the Stark to kill the Night King in the latest episode of the HBO's fantasy drama series.

Praising her onscreen sister Williams in an Instagram story, Turner, who is immensely popular for her role of Sansa Stark in the show, said "Arya really is that bit**. Yes. You. Are. Bit**!"

Turner also tagged Williams in the video, in which the former can be seen snapping in excitement after each word.




Turner sent an equally entertaining celebratory voice message to Williams on WhatsApp as well, which the latter shared on her Instagram Story. "You really... are that bit**," Tuner tells Williams in the clip.

"She did that. She did that. That’s right, hunty. That is right, hunty. Check out episode 3 because that bit** did that."

This is not the first time when Turner has teased Williams on this season of Game of Thrones. Last week, when Williams' character Arya had her first intimate scene ever in the show with Gendry, Turner had some tongue-in-cheek commentary on her Instagram Story.

"In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hoppin' into that pus**... and that's the tea," Turner said in the clip, which ended with her downing a glass of red wine.

