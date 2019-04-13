English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Show Off Their Adorable Off-Screen Bond at Game of Thrones Premiere
Actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams shared some fun moments on the red carpet at the Belfast premiere of the season finale.
The Stark sisters' relationship might have had ups and downs through the seasons of Game of Thrones, but one thing has always been constant - the real-life bond between Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. Sophie, who plays elder sister Sansa Stark to Maisie's Arya, have more than once spoken about the affection they have for each other. Their off-screen camaraderie was on full display at the Belfast premiere of the show.
Joining the rest of the cast on the red carpet at the season finale premiere, the onscreen siblings and real-life best friends posed together, holding hands and breaking out in laughter in front of cameras, reported Harper's Bazaar. Their sisterly love and giggles made for an adorable sight on the red carpet.
The duo smiled hand-in-hand and gave the photogs some fun moments to capture, quite unlike the grim situation in their onscreen lives. They were quite cute together on the red carpet of the Season 8 premiere in New York City as well.
Sophie, 23, and Maisie, 21, also became part of a larger Stark reunion, posing with co-stars Kit Harington, who plays their supposed half brother Jon Snow and Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays their youngest alive, Bran Stark.
The four onscreen relatives have not been all together under the same roof since Game of Thrones's first season, but that may soon change, as Jon is traveling to Winterfell with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her armies. From the teasers released earlier, Jon and Arya are supposed to have an emotional reunion, while Daenerys will have to work hard to gain the trust of the Stark sisters.
