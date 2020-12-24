Sophie Turner Misses Baby Bump, Shares Romantic Pic with Joe Jonas Before She Knew About Pregnancy

As 2020 comes to an end, celebrities are posting pictures on their Instagram stories looking back on the year. Sophie Turner too posted a series of pictures from the year, remembering how her 2020 went by.

Sophie has got on the “Post a Pic of” trend, where followers ask celebrities to share a picture of a certain day or a moment or an event. One of the fans asked the Game of Thrones star to share a picture of the time when she was pregnant but she did not know it. In response, Sophie shared a picture of her with husband Joe Jonas, enjoying a gondola ride as they enjoyed a romantic getaway in Italy, less than nine months before becoming parents to a baby girl.

Among other pictures that Sophie shared through her Instagram stories was a picture from her bachelorette party in 2019. In the picture, Sophie is seen wearing a multi coloured wig, with a sash, as she poses for the camera.

In response to a follower’s request who asked her to post a picture of something she missed, Sophie shared a picture of herself flaunting baby bump from pregnancy days and wrote she misses her 'belly'.

24-year-old Sophie and 31-year-old Joe welcomed their first child, Willa Jonas in July this year. The British actress is known for her relatable and real social media posts and recently told her followers if she can deliver a baby while wearing a face mask, so can others.

Sophie married Joe in France, in June 2019. However, before that, the couple had a secret wedding after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019 in Las Vegas. Sophie and Joe got married at Chapel L’Amour inside Las Vegas’s Little White Wedding Chapel. The couple had also applied for their marriage license earlier that day.