Sophie Turner Names Husband Joe Jonas as 'Favourite Piece of Art' During Q&A Session with Fans

Sophie Turner opened up about some of her favourite things during a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram story. One fan asked her what was her favourite piece of art, and the Game of Thrones actress named her singer husband Joe Jonas.

During the ask me anything session on Instagram, one fan asked, "What is your favorite piece of visual art?" The 24-year-old actress replied by tagging her husband, "@joejonas."

Sophie, who played Sansa Stark in the HBO series, also shared some more of her preferences after being asked about her favorite TV show. Turner shared that she enjoys Barry, Killing Eve, Hunters, and added, "Game of Thrones is also littyyyyyyyyy."

To a fan who asked if she wished that her GOT character, Sansa Stark, and Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen, "would've been a bad b***h power duo," Turner replied, "That would've been awesome."

The World Health Organization and governments all over the world are recommending social distancing and isolation when possible to quell the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Sophie and Joe have been quite creative with how they are spending all this free indoor time.

Jonas posted a TikTok of an intricate Harry Potter Lego set they built together, complete with dormitories, Potions classroom, and prefect bathroom.

The Jonas Brothers have also cancelled their Las Vegas Residency, which was supposed to play out from April 1 to 18.

