English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sophie Turner Names Husband Joe Jonas as 'Favourite Piece of Art' During Q&A Session with Fans

Image courtesy: Sophie turner/ Instagram

Image courtesy: Sophie turner/ Instagram

During the ask me anything session on Instagram, one fan asked, "What is your favorite piece of visual art?" The 24-year-old actress replied by tagging her husband, "@joejonas."

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
Share this:

Sophie Turner opened up about some of her favourite things during a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram story. One fan asked her what was her favourite piece of art, and the Game of Thrones actress named her singer husband Joe Jonas.

During the ask me anything session on Instagram, one fan asked, "What is your favorite piece of visual art?" The 24-year-old actress replied by tagging her husband, "@joejonas."

sophie turner insta

Sophie, who played Sansa Stark in the HBO series, also shared some more of her preferences after being asked about her favorite TV show. Turner shared that she enjoys Barry, Killing Eve, Hunters, and added, "Game of Thrones is also littyyyyyyyyy."

To a fan who asked if she wished that her GOT character, Sansa Stark, and Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen, "would've been a bad b***h power duo," Turner replied, "That would've been awesome."

The World Health Organization and governments all over the world are recommending social distancing and isolation when possible to quell the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Sophie and Joe have been quite creative with how they are spending all this free indoor time.

Jonas posted a TikTok of an intricate Harry Potter Lego set they built together, complete with dormitories, Potions classroom, and prefect bathroom.

The Jonas Brothers have also cancelled their Las Vegas Residency, which was supposed to play out from April 1 to 18.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story