Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Sophie Turner on Sansa Stark's Game of Thrones Series Finale Fate: Wasn't Bummed at All
Sophie Turner has opened up about the fate of her character in the series finale. Here is what she said.
(Photo: Hotstar)
But Sansa has insisted that the North remains an independent state ever since the beginning of this season, and rightfully so. After all, she has fought so hard for - freedom in the North. If it wasn't for her, Jon Snow would have never re-taken Winterfell from Lord Ramsay Bolton, the Warden of the North, and restored House Stark as the ruling house of the North.
She helped Jon win the Battle of the Bastards in Season 6 by calling on the Knights of the Vale, and plotted with Arya and Bran to outsmart Littlefinger and have him executed for treason in Season 7. She has always been loyal to her people. So when Sansa gets the North finally declared an independent state in the final episode of the series, it was truly a major victory for her.
Now in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Turner has opened up about the fate of her character in the series finale.
When asked if she was bummed Sansa didn’t end up on the Iron Throne instead, Turner said, "I wasn’t bummed at all."
She further explained, “Because ever since the end of season 1, Sansa has not been about the capital or being queen. She doesn’t believe she could rule and doesn’t want to. She knows her place is in the North and she can rule the people of the North and rule Winterfell. She’d probably be capable (of being queen of the Seven Kingdoms) with the help of her family and advisors like Tyrion. But she has no desire to be ruler of all of the Seven Kingdoms.”
Here's how GOT fans are reacting to Sansa becoming the Queen in the North:
queen sansa stark, thank you and goodbye pic.twitter.com/21WoXWVJgO— kinsey (@sansascstark) May 20, 2019
SANSA STARK, FIRST OF HER NAME, QUEEN OF THE NORTH. THE POWER! THE FLAVOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cGYorJR3wH— tony snark (@greywarene) May 20, 2019
THE MOMENT MOST PLEASING TO ME IN MY CAREER, ALL HAIL QUEEN IN THE NORTH SANSA STARK #TheFinalEpisode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ICrli9klRA— stark sisters fan account | spoilers (@sanserya) May 20, 2019
thank you for showing us that feminism is so much more than swinging a sword. for being the most kind and gentle soul in the seven kingdoms. the world will never deserve your heart. i will never forget you, sansa stark. the queen in the north. pic.twitter.com/OgCQLRVWUk— aria (@sansaastcrk) May 20, 2019
"if i am ever a queen, i'll make them love me."— best of sansa (@ASOIAFsansas) May 20, 2019
all hail sansa of house stark, queen of the north. long may she reign.#SansaStark #QueenoftheNorth pic.twitter.com/bdPR6YWwPv
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Rampal Whisks Away Pregnant Girlfriend Gabriella on a Babymoon in Maldives
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s