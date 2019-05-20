Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
2-min read

Sophie Turner on Sansa Stark's Game of Thrones Series Finale Fate: Wasn't Bummed at All

Sophie Turner has opened up about the fate of her character in the series finale. Here is what she said.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sophie Turner on Sansa Stark's Game of Thrones Series Finale Fate: Wasn't Bummed at All
(Photo: Hotstar)
Loading...
In Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark always wanted to be a dutiful wife and mother, sure a queen but only in the ideal of being cordial. It was never about power for her. She had never shown any interest in ruling the Seven Kingdoms either.

But Sansa has insisted that the North remains an independent state ever since the beginning of this season, and rightfully so. After all, she has fought so hard for - freedom in the North. If it wasn't for her, Jon Snow would have never re-taken Winterfell from Lord Ramsay Bolton, the Warden of the North, and restored House Stark as the ruling house of the North.

She helped Jon win the Battle of the Bastards in Season 6 by calling on the Knights of the Vale, and plotted with Arya and Bran to outsmart Littlefinger and have him executed for treason in Season 7. She has always been loyal to her people. So when Sansa gets the North finally declared an independent state in the final episode of the series, it was truly a major victory for her.

Now in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Turner has opened up about the fate of her character in the series finale.

When asked if she was bummed Sansa didn’t end up on the Iron Throne instead, Turner said, "I wasn’t bummed at all."

She further explained, “Because ever since the end of season 1, Sansa has not been about the capital or being queen. She doesn’t believe she could rule and doesn’t want to. She knows her place is in the North and she can rule the people of the North and rule Winterfell. She’d probably be capable (of being queen of the Seven Kingdoms) with the help of her family and advisors like Tyrion. But she has no desire to be ruler of all of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Here's how GOT fans are reacting to Sansa becoming the Queen in the North:














Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram