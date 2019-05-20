Sophie Turner on Sansa Stark's Game of Thrones Series Finale Fate: Wasn't Bummed at All

queen sansa stark, thank you and goodbye pic.twitter.com/21WoXWVJgO — kinsey (@sansascstark) May 20, 2019

SANSA STARK, FIRST OF HER NAME, QUEEN OF THE NORTH. THE POWER! THE FLAVOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cGYorJR3wH — tony snark (@greywarene) May 20, 2019

THE MOMENT MOST PLEASING TO ME IN MY CAREER, ALL HAIL QUEEN IN THE NORTH SANSA STARK #TheFinalEpisode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ICrli9klRA — stark sisters fan account | spoilers (@sanserya) May 20, 2019

thank you for showing us that feminism is so much more than swinging a sword. for being the most kind and gentle soul in the seven kingdoms. the world will never deserve your heart. i will never forget you, sansa stark. the queen in the north. pic.twitter.com/OgCQLRVWUk — aria (@sansaastcrk) May 20, 2019

"if i am ever a queen, i'll make them love me."



all hail sansa of house stark, queen of the north. long may she reign.#SansaStark #QueenoftheNorth pic.twitter.com/bdPR6YWwPv — best of sansa (@ASOIAFsansas) May 20, 2019

In Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark always wanted to be a dutiful wife and mother, sure a queen but only in the ideal of being cordial. It was never about power for her. She had never shown any interest in ruling the Seven Kingdoms either.But Sansa has insisted that the North remains an independent state ever since the beginning of this season, and rightfully so. After all, she has fought so hard for - freedom in the North. If it wasn't for her, Jon Snow would have never re-taken Winterfell from Lord Ramsay Bolton, the Warden of the North, and restored House Stark as the ruling house of the North.She helped Jon win the Battle of the Bastards in Season 6 by calling on the Knights of the Vale, and plotted with Arya and Bran to outsmart Littlefinger and have him executed for treason in Season 7. She has always been loyal to her people. So when Sansa gets the North finally declared an independent state in the final episode of the series, it was truly a major victory for her.Now in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Turner has opened up about the fate of her character in the series finale.When asked if she was bummed Sansa didn’t end up on the Iron Throne instead, Turner said, "I wasn’t bummed at all."She further explained, “Because ever since the end of season 1, Sansa has not been about the capital or being queen. She doesn’t believe she could rule and doesn’t want to. She knows her place is in the North and she can rule the people of the North and rule Winterfell. She’d probably be capable (of being queen of the Seven Kingdoms) with the help of her family and advisors like Tyrion. But she has no desire to be ruler of all of the Seven Kingdoms.”Here's how GOT fans are reacting to Sansa becoming the Queen in the North: