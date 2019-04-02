English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sophie Turner Reveals She is 'in Love' With 'X-Men' Co-star, Joe Jonas Are You Listening?
Sophie Turner jokingly said that she is "in love" with her on-screen boyfriend Tye Sheridan.
Sophie Turner (Image: Instagram/Sophie Turner)
Sophie Turner jokingly said that she is "in love" with her on-screen boyfriend Tye Sheridan and that her real-life beau Joe Jonas is perfectly understanding of the whole situation.
The 23-year-old actress is engaged to the Jonas Brother, but onscreen, her X-Men: Dark Phoenix character, Jean Grey, is dating Tye Sheridan's Scott Summers, aka Cyclops.
"I mean, we're in love," Turner joked to Entertainment Tonight when asked how she and Sheridan connected off-screen.
"I'm in love with Soph," Sheridan added.
"And I'm completely in love with him," Turner quipped. "(Joe) knows, he's fine with it."
Turner continued: "We're like, such good friends, and I've always said to Tye, he's my best onscreen boyfriend I've ever had. And it's just so nice to have such a wonderful relationship with someone that you're sharing such intimate scenes with. It's really important to have that connection."
The co-stars bonded with their Dark Phoenix cast over dinner, drinks and game nights.
"I liked playing that game at your apartment," Turner told Sheridan.
"We were playing Settlers of Catan, with, like, 10 people who didn't know how to play. You ended up winning. You won!" he replied, causing Turner to break out in laughter.
