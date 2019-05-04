Sophie Turner Rocks 'Just Married' Sash As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas in LA, Pics

Esta mañana Joe Jonas y Sophie Turner llegaron su casa, en Los Ángeles. Sophie llevaba una banda que decía "Recién casada" 👰🏼

• • •

This morning Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrived at their home in Los Angeles. Sophie was wearing a sash that said "Just married" (03.05.19) pic.twitter.com/r4jcTiMmYk — Jonas Brothers Chile (@JonasChile) May 4, 2019

Congratulations to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on getting married after the #BBMas last night in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/C42XjINJUc — Peter Dinklage (@Peter_Dinklage) May 2, 2019

Sophie Turner is excited about her newlywed status!One day after saying “I do” with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Billboard Music Awards, the 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress was spotted with her new husband in Los Angeles.Turner sported black pants, clear glasses, a white hoodie and matching sneakers for her LA arrival. But what grabbed our attention was her shiny white "Just Married" sash that made her relationship status crystal clear!Jonas and Turner tied the knot at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel just hours after attending the BBMAs on Wednesday evening, where he had performed a medley of hits with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas.The Billboard awards also marked the Jonas Brothers' performance at the event after a long gap and with Turner and Jonas marrying, seems like there is all the more reason to celebrate now.DJ Diplo took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple getting married inside a local chapel. Sophie can be seen arriving, dressed as a bride, in a white gown. Jonas and his brothers, who were dressed in suits can also be spotted. "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," Diplo captioned the clip. A report in Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the couple obtained marriage license earlier in the day.The couple were married by an Elvis impersonator and Jonas can be seen dressed in a grey suit for the ceremony. Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.