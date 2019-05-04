Take the pledge to vote

Sophie Turner Rocks 'Just Married' Sash As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas in LA, Pics

Sophie Turner is excited about her newlywed status!

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Sophie Turner Rocks 'Just Married' Sash As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas in LA, Pics
Sophie Turner is excited about her newlywed status!
Sophie Turner is excited about her newlywed status!

One day after saying “I do” with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Billboard Music Awards, the 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress was spotted with her new husband in Los Angeles.

Turner sported black pants, clear glasses, a white hoodie and matching sneakers for her LA arrival. But what grabbed our attention was her shiny white "Just Married" sash that made her relationship status crystal clear!




Jonas and Turner tied the knot at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel just hours after attending the BBMAs on Wednesday evening, where he had performed a medley of hits with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas.

The Billboard awards also marked the Jonas Brothers' performance at the event after a long gap and with Turner and Jonas marrying, seems like there is all the more reason to celebrate now.




DJ Diplo took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple getting married inside a local chapel. Sophie can be seen arriving, dressed as a bride, in a white gown. Jonas and his brothers, who were dressed in suits can also be spotted. "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," Diplo captioned the clip. A report in Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the couple obtained marriage license earlier in the day.

The couple were married by an Elvis impersonator and Jonas can be seen dressed in a grey suit for the ceremony. Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.


