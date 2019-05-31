English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sophie Turner Shocked to Know that Game of Thrones Season 1 Poster Gave Away the Ending, See Pic
Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa Stark in the show, had no idea that a major clue to the ending of Game of Thrones was hidden in the poster of the very first season of the show.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Game of Thrones is infamous for Easter eggs and trivia. For instance, the fate of Jaime and Cersei Lannister was revealed in the fifth season when Jaime told Bronn that he wants to go (die) in the arms of the woman he loves.
Likewise, Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa Stark in the show had no idea that a major clue to the ending of Game of Thrones was hidden in the poster of the very first season of the show. Recently, while talking to Metro for her upcoming film, Dark Phoenix, Turner was quizzed about her character's fate in GoT. She was asked if there was any foreshadowing for Sansa Stark's story that the audience might have missed throughout the series.
In her response, Turner said, "I don't know,", adding, "I haven't really looked back far enough."
It turns out that Sansa did want to be the queen and she expressed the same to her mother in the first episode of the show. However, she wasn't prepared for the prediction, her Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain who plays Smith- an alien shapeshifter in the film pointed out.
Next, Chastain asked Turner, if she remembers a particular poster from the first season? She asked, "And do you know the poster for the first season — do you know what's on it?"
When the actress failed to recall the poster, Chastain explained that the poster featured Ned Stark, father of Sansa sitting on the Iron Throne with a raven sitting on the edge next to him. Listening to it, Turner was taken aback.
In the last episode of the season, Bran Stark, who is also known as the Three-Eyed Raven, was announced as the final King of Westeros.
Take a look at the poster:
While many believed that Daenerys Targaryen, the unburnt mother of dragons, would eventually make it to the Iron Throne, others felt that Jon would be the one to sit on the throne, considering he is the most honourable and heroic character in the show.
But as we all know, Game of Thrones is known for shocking moments in each series. The show probably wouldn't have been able to do justice to its reputation that it built over the years had Jon or Dany become king or queen. So clearly, Bran remains to be one of the realistic candidates for the throne. Because Arya Stark never wanted to be a queen. Sansa Stark seems content to look after the people of the North. Tyrion seems uninterested either. Rest were never really important in terms of "throne" plot.
