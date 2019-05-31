Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Sophie Turner Shocked to Know that Game of Thrones Season 1 Poster Gave Away the Ending, See Pic

Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa Stark in the show, had no idea that a major clue to the ending of Game of Thrones was hidden in the poster of the very first season of the show.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sophie Turner Shocked to Know that Game of Thrones Season 1 Poster Gave Away the Ending, See Pic
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Game of Thrones is infamous for Easter eggs and trivia. For instance, the fate of Jaime and Cersei Lannister was revealed in the fifth season when Jaime told Bronn that he wants to go (die) in the arms of the woman he loves.

Likewise, Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa Stark in the show had no idea that a major clue to the ending of Game of Thrones was hidden in the poster of the very first season of the show. Recently, while talking to Metro for her upcoming film, Dark Phoenix, Turner was quizzed about her character's fate in GoT. She was asked if there was any foreshadowing for Sansa Stark's story that the audience might have missed throughout the series.

In her response, Turner said, "I don't know,", adding, "I haven't really looked back far enough."

It turns out that Sansa did want to be the queen and she expressed the same to her mother in the first episode of the show. However, she wasn't prepared for the prediction, her Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain who plays Smith- an alien shapeshifter in the film pointed out.

Next, Chastain asked Turner, if she remembers a particular poster from the first season? She asked, "And do you know the poster for the first season — do you know what's on it?"

When the actress failed to recall the poster, Chastain explained that the poster featured Ned Stark, father of Sansa sitting on the Iron Throne with a raven sitting on the edge next to him. Listening to it, Turner was taken aback.

In the last episode of the season, Bran Stark, who is also known as the Three-Eyed Raven, was announced as the final King of Westeros.

Take a look at the poster:

5ceff67a594ea5616c35be4a-640-948

While many believed that Daenerys Targaryen, the unburnt mother of dragons, would eventually make it to the Iron Throne, others felt that Jon would be the one to sit on the throne, considering he is the most honourable and heroic character in the show.

But as we all know, Game of Thrones is known for shocking moments in each series. The show probably wouldn't have been able to do justice to its reputation that it built over the years had Jon or Dany become king or queen. So clearly, Bran remains to be one of the realistic candidates for the throne. Because Arya Stark never wanted to be a queen. Sansa Stark seems content to look after the people of the North. Tyrion seems uninterested either. Rest were never really important in terms of "throne" plot.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram