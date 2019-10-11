Take the pledge to vote

Sophie Turner Teases Joe Jonas Over Best Day Ever Caption

Joe Jonas is currently busy with his brothers, Nick and Kevin, on their Happiness Begins Tour celebrating their latest album Happiness Begins.

News18.com

October 11, 2019
Sophie Turner Teases Joe Jonas Over Best Day Ever Caption
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

These days one cannot be careful enough on social media. What you write or post is taken into consideration even more so by others than one would think. This is not a thought that crossed Joe Jonas' mind while posting a picture with his brothers from their day off.

The Jonas Brothers have been hard at work as their Happiness Begins Tour continues. While spending the day off with his brothers, Joe Jonas uploaded a picture from their outing on Instagram with the caption "BEST. DAY. EVER"

Best. Day. Ever. @coorslight

He was immediately called out by Sophie Turner in the comments who wrote, "Really? The Best Day Ever!? Interesting..."

Having realised his mistake, Joe made the best rectification he could by replying that this was his second best day ever.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in May in Las Vegas. Their marriage was very private without their family or friends. The two later held a more public wedding with their relatives in Paris towards the end of June.

Joe Jonas is currently busy with his brothers, Nick and Kevin, on their Happiness Begins Tour celebrating their latest album Happiness Begins. The tour is also their first since the trio's reunion in February 2019.

The tour is set to continue till the end of December following which the brothers will take a month's break before resuming their tour in Europe. Their last concert will be held in Paris on February 22.

