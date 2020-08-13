Sophie Turner to Kamala Harris: My Heart is So Full, This is Big

Sophie Turner has congratulated US Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris on becoming the first person of Indian descent to achieve the honour. The historic move also marks a breakthrough for Indian American in US politics.

Harris, the daughter of Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher from India and Donald Harris, an African Jamaican economics professor, is the first non-White candidate for vice president and the third woman from a major party.

Upon her candidacy, actress Sophie Turner also dedicated a post to Kamala on social media. Posting a picture, Sophie wrote, "My heart is so full. This is big (sic)."

Sophie has given birth to her daughter Willa with hubby Joe Jonas recently. Prior to her delivery, the Game of Thrones actress was actively participating in George Floyd protests and was using her social media handle to spread information about equality and rights.

Kamala is a senator a former attorney general of California.

She has domestic experience as the top law official of California, the largest US state, and a national senator, and gained foreign policy expertise working on the senate's Select Committee on Intelligence and the Homeland Security Committee.

(With IANS inputs)