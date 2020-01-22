Take the pledge to vote

Sophie Turner Wants to Be In 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner expressed her sadness about the fact that Lizzie McGuire's reboot had been put on hold and offered to play Miranda, a character originally essayed by Lalaine.

IANS

January 22, 2020
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner expressed her sadness about the fact that Lizzie McGuire's reboot had been put on hold and offered to play Miranda, a character originally essayed by Lalaine.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner wants to join the reboot of Lizzie McGuire as Miranda. The production for the Lizzie McGuire reboot is currently on hold, but the actress recently took to social media to announce she is up for playing Miranda if the show continues, reports etonline.com.

"The Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold," Turner, 23, said in an Instagram Story.

"I'm obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I'm pretty sure -- like, is Miranda appearing in this season, because I'm here. I'm available. I am your new Miranda."

"Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me," Turner added.

The original show's lead star, Hilary Duff, reprised her role and was also serving as an executive producer on the Disney + reboot of the series, however, production was halted after two episodes and original series creator, Terri Minsky, quit her role as the showrunner.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series," a Disney spokesperson told ET.

Lizzie McGuire ran from 2001 to 2004, revolving around the life of a teenager, played by Duff, and her best friends, Miranda and Gordo. The show also had a spin-off -- 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Miranda was played by LaLaine in the original series.

