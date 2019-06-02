Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sophie Turner's Parents Let Her do Game of Thrones Because They Thought it Wouldn't be Big

Sophie Turner says her parents decided to let her take up the HBO show because they had never heard of it and thought it probably wouldn't be big.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
Sophie Turner's Parents Let Her do Game of Thrones Because They Thought it Wouldn't be Big
Image: Twitter
Game of Thrones was the first show Sophie Turner ever took up, and it changed her life completely. The British actress was only 13 when she bagged the role of Sansa Stark, and her mother had reportedly panicked with the news. It was her father who managed to reassure her mother and they decided to let her take it up because they had never heard of the show and thought it probably wouldn't be big.

In an interview with The Cut, Sophie said, "My mum had a little panic for a second when I got the part. But my dad was like, 'Look, it's what she's always wanted to do, and it's probably going to be nothing. We've never heard of this show before. Just let her go for it."

Game of Thrones, which lasted eight seasons, is one of the world's biggest and most expensive TV shows. It cost an average of $15 million per episode to make in its final season, and its finale episode was HBO's most-watched episode of all time, without even taking piracy into account, reported Insider.

Sophie, now 23, was only 15 when the first episode of Game of Thrones premiered. She says that she was put forward to audition for GoT because she had performed well in her school production of The Wizard of Oz. She added that her parents put her in drama classes on the weekends when she was four years old "I think just so they didn't have to sit through any of my plays at home anymore."

The actress will next be seen in the X-Men film Dark Phoenix, playing the role of Jean Grey.

Follow @News18Movies for more
