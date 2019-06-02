Sophie Turner's Parents Thought Game of Thrones Wasn't Big, Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates Birthday

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Sophie Turner's Parents Thought Game of Thrones Wasn't Big, Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates Birthday
Hrithik Roshan unveils 'Super 30' poster and announces trailer release date, Priyanka Chopra shares intimate picture with Nick Jonas and Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes to Ajay Devgn's mother.
Image of Sophie Turner, Sonakshi Sinha, Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Game of Thrones was the first show Sophie Turner ever took up, and it changed her life completely. The British actress was only 13 when she bagged the role of Sansa Stark, and her mother had reportedly panicked with the news. It was her father who managed to reassure her mother and they decided to let her take it up because they had never heard of the show and thought it probably wouldn't be big.
Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and she's headed out of Mumbai with few of her closest friends to relax and rewind over the weekend. After completing her shoot on Friday for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's next with rapper and debutant actor Badshah and Varun Sharma, Sonakshi left for her weekend plans.
Read: This Guy Got the Perfect Prom Date in Khloe Kardashian and He's Over the Moon
Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Ajay Devgn's mother over Veeru Devgan's demise earlier during the week. In response, Ajay expressed his gratitude and took to social media to thank the PM.
Read: Trailers This Week: Ayushmann Kuranna Impresses in Article 15, Annabelle Comes Home Scares
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Sophie Turner says her parents decided to let her take up the HBO show Game of Thrones because they had never heard of it and thought it probably wouldn't be big. Turns out it lasted for eight long seasons and became one of the most watched shows in the history of the network.
Read: Sophie Turner's Parents Let Her do Game of Thrones Because They Thought it Wouldn't be Big
Also read: Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 20 Years of Pop Music Debut With a Throwback Video
Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who turns 32 today, has decided to take some time off to celebrate her birthday with her friends, and says she is looking forward to "just relax with no agenda".
Read: Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Dabangg Star Takes the Weekend Off to Celebrate Turning 32
Also read: Sonam Kapoor Jumps to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts'
Also read: Don't Create Drama: Sonam Kapoor Insists She Wasn’t Defending Janhvi Over Katrina Kaif's Comments
Also read: Boney Kapoor Says Mr India Remake is His Ode to Sridevi, Veeru Devgan and Amrish Puri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the death of Bollywood action director Veeru Devgan, calling it "a great loss for the industry".
Read: PM Narendra Modi Writes a Letter To Ajay Devgn's Mother, Calls Veeru Devgan's Death a 'Great Loss'
Also read: Salman Khan's Bharat Set for a Grand Opening in Nepal as First-day First-show Tickets Sell Out
Also read: Katrina Kaif Has Worked So Hard on Bharat That She's Having Sleepless Nights Before Release
From the Met Gala in New York to the Cannes red carpet on the French Riviera and a trip with UNICEF to Ethiopia - PC has been around the world in the past 30 days, but she is not done yet. In her latest love-filled post with husband Nick Jonas, the actress is clearly asking for more.
Read: Priyanka Chopra is All Set for Another Trip with Husband Nick Jonas in Cute Instagram Post
Also read: Katrina Kaif Defends Salman Khan Over His Comments on Priyanka Chopra Leaving Bharat
Hrithik Roshan is currently in China promoting his upcoming release Kaabil in the East Asian nation. He also unveiled the theatrical poster of Super 30 on social media and announced that the trailer will out on June 4.
Read: Hrithik Roshan Plays with Noodles in China in Goofy Video, Unveils Super 30 Poster
Also read: Abhishek Bachchan Thinks the Universe Has Given Him A Sign for Happy New Year Sequel
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
