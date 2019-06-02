Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Sophie Turner's Parents Thought Game of Thrones Wasn't Big, Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates Birthday

Hrithik Roshan unveils 'Super 30' poster and announces trailer release date, Priyanka Chopra shares intimate picture with Nick Jonas and Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes to Ajay Devgn's mother.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sophie Turner's Parents Thought Game of Thrones Wasn't Big, Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates Birthday
Image of Sophie Turner, Sonakshi Sinha, Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Loading...
Game of Thrones was the first show Sophie Turner ever took up, and it changed her life completely. The British actress was only 13 when she bagged the role of Sansa Stark, and her mother had reportedly panicked with the news. It was her father who managed to reassure her mother and they decided to let her take it up because they had never heard of the show and thought it probably wouldn't be big.

Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and she's headed out of Mumbai with few of her closest friends to relax and rewind over the weekend. After completing her shoot on Friday for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's next with rapper and debutant actor Badshah and Varun Sharma, Sonakshi left for her weekend plans.

Read: This Guy Got the Perfect Prom Date in Khloe Kardashian and He's Over the Moon

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Ajay Devgn's mother over Veeru Devgan's demise earlier during the week. In response, Ajay expressed his gratitude and took to social media to thank the PM.

Read: Trailers This Week: Ayushmann Kuranna Impresses in Article 15, Annabelle Comes Home Scares

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Sophie Turner says her parents decided to let her take up the HBO show Game of Thrones because they had never heard of it and thought it probably wouldn't be big. Turns out it lasted for eight long seasons and became one of the most watched shows in the history of the network.

Read: Sophie Turner's Parents Let Her do Game of Thrones Because They Thought it Wouldn't be Big

Also read: Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 20 Years of Pop Music Debut With a Throwback Video

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who turns 32 today, has decided to take some time off to celebrate her birthday with her friends, and says she is looking forward to "just relax with no agenda".

Read: Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Dabangg Star Takes the Weekend Off to Celebrate Turning 32

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Jumps to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts'

Also read: Don't Create Drama: Sonam Kapoor Insists She Wasn’t Defending Janhvi Over Katrina Kaif's Comments

Also read: Boney Kapoor Says Mr India Remake is His Ode to Sridevi, Veeru Devgan and Amrish Puri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the death of Bollywood action director Veeru Devgan, calling it "a great loss for the industry".

Read: PM Narendra Modi Writes a Letter To Ajay Devgn's Mother, Calls Veeru Devgan's Death a 'Great Loss'

Also read: Salman Khan's Bharat Set for a Grand Opening in Nepal as First-day First-show Tickets Sell Out

Also read: Katrina Kaif Has Worked So Hard on Bharat That She's Having Sleepless Nights Before Release

From the Met Gala in New York to the Cannes red carpet on the French Riviera and a trip with UNICEF to Ethiopia - PC has been around the world in the past 30 days, but she is not done yet. In her latest love-filled post with husband Nick Jonas, the actress is clearly asking for more.

Read: Priyanka Chopra is All Set for Another Trip with Husband Nick Jonas in Cute Instagram Post

Also read: Katrina Kaif Defends Salman Khan Over His Comments on Priyanka Chopra Leaving Bharat

Hrithik Roshan is currently in China promoting his upcoming release Kaabil in the East Asian nation. He also unveiled the theatrical poster of Super 30 on social media and announced that the trailer will out on June 4.

Read: Hrithik Roshan Plays with Noodles in China in Goofy Video, Unveils Super 30 Poster

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan Thinks the Universe Has Given Him A Sign for Happy New Year Sequel

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram