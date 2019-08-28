Take the pledge to vote

Sophie Turner's Reaction to Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello's Steamy Performance at VMAs Breaks the Internet

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are rumoured to be dating in real life.

August 28, 2019
The MTV Video Music Awards aka VMAs happened on Tuesday, August 27 and it saw many awesome moments, courtesy of our favourite celebrities. From the star Taylor Swift dedicating her performance to LGBTQ rights, to the new artist Lizzo dedicating her performance to self-love and body positivity, this year's VMAs night was definitely iconic! Among these moments, was a very passionate performance of Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabelo.

The singers, who are rumoured to be dating in real life, signed off their performance with the anticipation of a kiss. Shawn and Camila almost had their onstage kiss but it ended up to be a sweet bump on the forehead instead. However, this is not the most interesting part of this moment. The best part actually was the audience's reaction to the anticipated kiss. Joe Jonas posted a video of wife Sophie Turner being massively excited about the moment, and it is breaking the internet.

In the video posted by Joe, we can see Sophie holding Joe and Nick's hand and cheering for Shawmilla (fan's ship name for the singers) to kiss. The Game Of Thrones actor's excitement turns into visible disappointment as the couple doesn't kiss on stage.

#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho @camila_cabello @shawnmendes

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

   

Cabello's good friend Taylor Swift too reacted in a similar way. Swift and Todrick Hall were seen shouting at the moment. Singer Bebe Rexha, who is a big fan of Shawn Mendes and has a history of cheering on him during his award show performances, also had a very relatable reaction to the performance.        

Senorita is now the number one song at the Billboards Hot 100 and also won the VMA for Best Collaboration.

