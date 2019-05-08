English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sophie Turner's Response to Nick Jonas' Game of Thrones Comment will Leave You in Splits
Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas had a fun moment on Instagram after the Met Gala event.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took social media by storm with their fiercely stylish look at New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday. The two brought whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with their vibrant, colour coordinated yet unique custom-made Dior ensembles.
Soon after they walked the red carpet, the couple took to their respective social media handles to post pictures from the gala. Poking fun at his sister-in-law and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, Nick posted a picture of himself alongside Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger, comparing his look with the infamous GoT character.
"Sansa... We must protect the vale. #metgala #littlefinger," Nick captioned the picture. Sophie was none too pleased with Nick's joke. Replying back to Nick, she commented, "Quit trying to manipulate me....... ugh I thought you died last season."
Meanwhile, after channeling Littlefinger on the Met Gala carpet, Nick had another idea for representing this year's Met theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."
"Honestly should have worn a Camp Rock inspired outfit tonight given the theme was 'camp,'. That would have been super tight. #MetBall2019," he quipped of his 2008 movie on Twitter.
This was the first Met Gala for the both the Jonas' as married couple-- Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas and SophieTurner and Joe Jonas.
Dressed in an avant-garde Dior gown, jewels by Chopard and a dramatic crown, Priyanka teamed up her outfit with sparkly silver stilettos while Nick opted for Dior Men tux, Chopard jewels and silver Christian Louboutin shoes.
On the other hand, Sophie and Joe who suddenly married each other in Los Angles stunned at the pink carpet in a custom pantsuit from Louis Vuitton, which was perfectly complemented by Joe's turtleneck and black pants.
