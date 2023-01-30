‘Pathaan’ has brought in packed theatres, with crowds cheering and hooting for their superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. An elated Nimrat Kaur who, recently watched the film says, it is all about Shah Rukh Khan’s screen presence and the aura that he brings with him. Sharing a bundle of photos from the theatre, the ‘Dasvi’ actress penned a heartwarming note expressing her joy.

“For everyone who’ve believed in and stood by the immortality and alchemy of the movie going experience, Standing and singing the national anthem together before you settle in to sign yourself off for that BIG SCREEN experience. For laughing, cheering, moving to the beats of the music, getting teary eyed and having your popcorn while all of this goes on, And for the sheer sorcery of Shah Rukh Khan’s peerless charisma as it explodes with that first big reveal and sweeps you away until the credits roll. Watching Pathaan was all things I love and live for as a cinema lover and artist, Long live the magic, Long live the movies, 🔥♥️🎥♾️," she wrote.

Earlier Karan Johar too, expressed his excitement for the film’s success and also penned a strong worded note calling out the trollers. “Nothing matters more than a great film!!!!!! The mega blockbuster success proves that excessive promotions, fear of trolling, boycott threats, just about all the myths that we as an industry propagate or believe in is redundant when a film like PATHAAN kills all of it!!!! Old school conviction and a kick ass trailer is what we all need! So thrilled for you Adi, Sid, bhai, bhaijaan, John, DP!!!! Rooting for you till we reach that magic number !!!!!!”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has broken all box office records. The film has already created history by crossing the 100-crore mark on the second day of its release. The film has now minted over 430 crores globally. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Salman Khan had an extended cameo appearance in the film too.

