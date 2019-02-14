English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sorry Kochi, You Won’t See Sunny Leone’s Performance This Valentine’s Day
Sunny Leone’s fans in Kochi will have to wait for her performance as she has backed out Valentine’s Day special event in Kerala
Sunny Leone.
Sunny Leone’s fans in Kochi will have to wait for her performance as she has backed out after the promoters of the event failed to fulfil their commitment. The event was organised by Zion Creations at Adlux Convention Center, Angamaly, Kochi.
Sunny Leone’s spokesperson said, “She tweeted everything that she wanted to convey and is not willing to speak more on this. Yes, she is not performing at Valentine’s Day special event in Kerala today as the promoter failed to keep his commitment.”
As per the organisers, Sunny was already paid Rs 70 lakh out of the promised Rs 75 lakh. The remaining payment got delayed and thus Sunny decided to not appear for the event.
A person from the organising committee told News 18 that they’re going to call a press conference where they’ll clarify the matter in front of everyone. The source said that the event hasn’t been cancelled yet and will take place in April now.
