1-min read

Sorry That I Had Faith in Pritish Nandy: Anurag Kashyap Renames Womaniya as Saand Ki Aankh

Filmmaker Pritish Nandy says he knows nothing about the controversy involving him and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over the title "Womaniya".

IANS

Updated:February 10, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Anurag Kashyap is currently busy promoting Manmarziyaan, which is slated to release on September 14.
Filmmaker Pritish Nandy says he knows nothing about the controversy involving him and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over the title "Womaniya". He says he is making a movie called "Womaniya" which is why the title has been registered by his company Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

According to reports, Kashyap and Nandy were in a tussle over the rights to the title "Womaniya" - the former had earlier said he had Intellectual Property Right over the name while the latter said the title had been registered by his company.

Kashyap on Saturday announced on Twitter that the film, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, had finally got a new title.

"We have decided to not pay the extortion sum of Rs 1 crore to Pritish Nandy," Kashyap tweeted.

He added: "While we go ahead with what Taapsee, Bhumi ... want the film to be ...'Saand Ki Aankh'. I am sorry that I had faith in Mr. Nandy."




When IANS reached out to Nandy regarding this and his involvement with the word "Womaniya", he said: "I know nothing about this. Have not spoken to AK (Anurag Kashyap) in the last 20 years. Yes, we are making a movie called 'Womaniya' and have registered the title for that purpose. The rest is rubbish."

Meanwhile, "Saand Ki Aankh" tells the story of the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. It marks the directorial debut of scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani. The Reliance Entertainment film will mark Hiranandani's debut as a director. It will also be jointly produced by Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

