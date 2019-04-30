English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SOTY 2 Hook Up Song: Alia Bhatt-Tiger Shroff’s New Offering is Banal, Forgettable
Watch Student of the Year 2's Hook Up Song here.
Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt in a still from Hook Up Song. (Image: Instagram/Tiger Shroff)
Karan Johar, who is producing Student of the Year 2—the sequel to his 2012 film that launched the acting careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra—took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the film’s third song.
Titled Hook Up Song, it features Alia and Tiger Shroff, who plays the lead in the film that also has Tara Sutaria and Ananaya Panday. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the peppy dance number has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Shekhar Ravjiani, and written by Kumaar.
However, despite Alia’s effortless charisma and Tiger’s fluid dance moves, their chiselled bodies, shimmery-neon clothes and the ritzy set, Hook Up Song is dull and forgettable.
This new song comes shortly after the release of Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and the Jawaani Song—a rehash of Randhir Kapoor’s blockbuster track from his 1972 film Jawani Diwani.
In a recent interview, director Punit Malhotra told DNA that he got the idea of the song from Johar’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's The Break-Up Song. “We took the cue from there, and that’s where the hook up idea came from,” he said.
On casting Alia, he said, “The thought of getting one of the ex-students back in this film was the germ for it. So, we started building on it.”
“When I spoke to Alia, she said, ‘I will rehearse non-stop.’ She was already juggling two films at that time. But she gave her 200% to this song. Tiger dances well, but Alia has surpassed him. When you see the song, you’ll see that she is stunning. She has spared no effort and I give full credit to her,” he added.
SOTY 2 is slated to release on May 10.
