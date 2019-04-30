Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SOTY 2 Hook Up Song: Alia Bhatt-Tiger Shroff’s New Offering is Banal, Forgettable

Watch Student of the Year 2's Hook Up Song here.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SOTY 2 Hook Up Song: Alia Bhatt-Tiger Shroff’s New Offering is Banal, Forgettable
Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt in a still from Hook Up Song. (Image: Instagram/Tiger Shroff)
Loading...
Karan Johar, who is producing Student of the Year 2—the sequel to his 2012 film that launched the acting careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra—took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the film’s third song.

Titled Hook Up Song, it features Alia and Tiger Shroff, who plays the lead in the film that also has Tara Sutaria and Ananaya Panday. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the peppy dance number has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Shekhar Ravjiani, and written by Kumaar.

However, despite Alia’s effortless charisma and Tiger’s fluid dance moves, their chiselled bodies, shimmery-neon clothes and the ritzy set, Hook Up Song is dull and forgettable.

This new song comes shortly after the release of Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and the Jawaani Song—a rehash of Randhir Kapoor’s blockbuster track from his 1972 film Jawani Diwani.

View this post on Instagram

#HookUpSong out at 4pm today #Talia #SOTY2

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



In a recent interview, director Punit Malhotra told DNA that he got the idea of the song from Johar’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's The Break-Up Song. “We took the cue from there, and that’s where the hook up idea came from,” he said.

On casting Alia, he said, “The thought of getting one of the ex-students back in this film was the germ for it. So, we started building on it.”

“When I spoke to Alia, she said, ‘I will rehearse non-stop.’ She was already juggling two films at that time. But she gave her 200% to this song. Tiger dances well, but Alia has surpassed him. When you see the song, you’ll see that she is stunning. She has spared no effort and I give full credit to her,” he added.

SOTY 2 is slated to release on May 10.



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram