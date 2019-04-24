SOTY 2 Song 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' Gets A Divided Opinion on Twitter

Only Dance — Priya_2406` (@2406_priya) April 24, 2019

#MumbaiDilliDiKudiyaan such a wow song ‍♂️‍♂️❤❤ — Khan Yasmeen ♥TS♥:-) (@TigerianYas) April 24, 2019

Awesome Song... Amazing Choreography — Om Kukreja (@omkukreja4) April 24, 2019

Wahiyaat Song Of The Year — Mohammad Fahim (@fahim_78) April 24, 2019

#MumbaiDilliDiKudiyaan

1st trailer was

Then 1st song was

& Now this song also @karanjohar this is Disaster of the year! — Dhwani (@dhwani2993) April 24, 2019

is ke songs toh kalank ke songs se bhi bekar hain. — Abhî Gupta (@warrior_high) April 24, 2019

The new track titled Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan from Student Of The Year 2 is rising on popularity charts on social media, but there are some who haven't liked it.Dubbed as a potential party song of the year, the song features Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria grooving in Indian attire in a wedding scene. Gaining heavy buzz, the Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan song launch has attracted both good and bad comments and views on the internet.Director Karan Johar praised the Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan by captioning it “Here to raise the temperature!”The track can be next dance theme at parties, besides being a must-play song or sangeet number. Further, this desi song is also compared with its prequel Student Of The Year’s Radha Teri Chunri track.While the song’s 'likeability' factor is accentuated on social media, the song teaser has disappointed some Twitter users. A twitter user reviewed the track as average. The user also cites the song’s lack of quality of chartbuster music as the reason behind disappointment.The song is voiced by Dev Negi, Vishal Dadlani, and Payal Dev, and Remo D’Souza has done the choreography.Actresses Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are debuting with this movie, which will be released on May 10. Other star casts of the movie include Aditya Seal, Samir Soni and Harsh Beniwal.The movie trailer of Student Of The Year 2 ad failed miserably to impress the audience and many people took to social media pages to shares memes on the trailer.Here are some Twitter reactions about the song: