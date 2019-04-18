English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SOTY 2 Song 'The Jawaani': Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Give Tiger Shroff a Run for Money
'The Jawaani Song' is a remix of Kishore Kumar's hit track from the 1972 film 'Jawani Deewani.' See 'Student of The Year 2' latest track here.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
After delighting fans with the trailer of Student of The Year 2, Zee Studios have released the first song from the upcoming film, featuring Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Aditya Seal and Tiger Shroff, titled The Jawaani Song. The track is a remix version of Kishore Kumar and RD Burman's hit track Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, from the 1972 film Jawani Deewani. The contemporary version is composed by musician duo Vishal-Shekhar and track sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev.
The peppy and upbeat track opens with Rohan (Tiger) effortlessly break-dancing away to the humble lines, with newbie Manav (Aditya) dancing up to him. But the magic happens when the beat drops and the hook line from the original song gets a build up, with a charming Ananya and Tara leading into it.
The ensemble breaks into the groove with the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani line, dancing in sync to carefully choreographed steps by Remo D'Souza. The initial portion has the leading ladies dressed in stylish and embellished outfits, while the latter portion features the cast and background dancers in school uniforms, with a retro twist.
The final segment features Tiger going all out with his dance moves, as he takes the spotlight dressed in smart formal wear. Ananya and Tara feature in cocktail dresses here, as they reign over the audience with their beauty.
There's no denying that Tiger steals the show with his acrobatic and energetic moves, but Tara and Ananya reveal a dancing side to their act as well, which is worth appreciating.
See The Jawaani Song here:
As reported earlier, Student of The Year 2 will feature Will Smith in a cameo appearance. The film is written and directed by Punit Malhotra (I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein) and music composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Student of The Year 2 is distributed by Fox Star Studios and will debut in theatres on May 10, amidst much anticipation.
