Sidharth Malhotra and I Live Close By So We Hang Out Together, Says Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, has been making headlines for her romance rumours with actor Sidharth Malhotra, ever since she confessed to having a crush on "one of the ex-students" of the 2012 original movie.During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Tara had confided that she harboured a crush on an ex-student of Karan Johar. Following which, reports began circulating that the actress was hinting towards Sidharth.When asked whether or not she was dating Sidharth, Tara told Mumbai Mirror, “Sid and I live close by so we hang out together. He’s very busy and so am I but it’s nice to have someone close by. We have a lot in common, he’s wonderful! We are friends... good friends."Even though the reports of their alleged affair often emerge online, Tara and Sidharth have never really made any public appearance together.Earlier, Sidharth was rumoured to be dating Alia Bhatt.Confirming his break-up with Alia on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth had shared, "We haven’t met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don’t think it’s bitter. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history."Follow @News18Movies for more