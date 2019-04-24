Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SOTY 2's New Song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan has Tiger, Ananya, Tara Stomp Grapes for No Reason

Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan has some of the most ridiculous lyrics ever written in Hindi cinema. Watch the song here.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
SOTY 2's New Song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan has Tiger, Ananya, Tara Stomp Grapes for No Reason
Actors Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in a still from SOTY 2’s new song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan. (Image: Instagram/Ananya Panday)
If you thought Student of the Year’s romantic ballad Ishq Wala Love had silly lyrics, wait until you hear its sequel SOTY 2’s second song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan that released on Wednesday afternoon.

Starring Tiger Shroff with debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, it’s a dance number that’s been shot in the backdrop of what looks like a wedding, with the actors wearing traditional clothes, breaking a leg with hundreds of background dancers and stomping on grapes. Wait, what? Grape stomping in ethnic wear in the middle of desi thumkas and jhatkas? Well, let’s just say it’s the least of the song’s problems. Remember when Tiger earlier warned all of us to not wear our thinking caps while watching this film? He means it.

Composed by Vishal and Shekhar and written by Vayu, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan inarguably has some of the most ridiculous lyrics ever written in Hindi cinema. Sample this:

Dil me bhara hai aise disco disco disco
Paani pyara ho jaise fish ko
Jabse dekha maine tujhko
Tabse lagta mujhko
Poori karne aayi hai wish ko

Sung by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Vishal Dadlani, the song has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza, who has gone all out, because Tiger Shroff. But even Tiger’s too-good-to-be-true dancing skills fails to save Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan.

If this is what Karan Johar has to offer in the name of an original song, sticking to remixes of popular old melodies doesn’t seem like such a bad idea after all.



Follow @News18Movies for more.
