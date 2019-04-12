English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SOTY2 Trailer Launch: Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Kiss Tiger Shroff, Asked for ‘Take Two’
Student of the Year 2's leading ladies Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria showered their affection for co-star Tiger Shroff at the trailer launch.
Student of the Year 2's leading ladies Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria showered their affection for co-star Tiger Shroff at the trailer launch.
Loading...
Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's affection for co-star Tiger Shroff was on full display at the trailer launch of their much-anticipated film Student of the Year 2. The two debutantes planted pecks on Tiger's cheeks and obliged the frenzied media persons by kissing the actor again for "take two."
Tiger, who has already starred in hit action flicks like Baaghi and Baaghi 2, is the lead man in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2 which also marks the Bollywood debut of Ananya and Tara.
Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the teen film will be distributed by Fox Star Studios and is set for a May 10 release this year.
After teasing fans with multiple posters, the makers finally unveiled the film's three-minute long trailer today, showcasing Tiger's acrobatic skills and dialogue baazi. The trailer also gives a peek into the roles of the two leading ladies Ananya and Tara.
The film has been directed by Punit Malhotra, who has earlier helmed films like I Hate Luv Storys. Student of the Year 2 is set in St Teresa, which was also the setting of the first film which launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra back in 2012.
Tiger, Ananya and Tara had recently appeared as guests on producer Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Tiger, who has already starred in hit action flicks like Baaghi and Baaghi 2, is the lead man in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2 which also marks the Bollywood debut of Ananya and Tara.
Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the teen film will be distributed by Fox Star Studios and is set for a May 10 release this year.
After teasing fans with multiple posters, the makers finally unveiled the film's three-minute long trailer today, showcasing Tiger's acrobatic skills and dialogue baazi. The trailer also gives a peek into the roles of the two leading ladies Ananya and Tara.
The film has been directed by Punit Malhotra, who has earlier helmed films like I Hate Luv Storys. Student of the Year 2 is set in St Teresa, which was also the setting of the first film which launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra back in 2012.
Tiger, Ananya and Tara had recently appeared as guests on producer Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover
- Best Headphones to Buy for Every PUBG Mobile Fan
- The Tashkent Files Movie Review: A Dull and Drab Conspiracy Theory Film
- Jio Vivo Cricket Offer: Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 on Vivo V15 And V15 Pro
- Man Proposes to Girlfriend by Spelling 'Marry Me' Across Japan's Map Using Google Earth
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results