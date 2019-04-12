SOTY2 Trailer Launch: Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Kiss Tiger Shroff, Asked for ‘Take Two’

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's affection for co-star Tiger Shroff was on full display at the trailer launch of their much-anticipated film Student of the Year 2. The two debutantes planted pecks on Tiger's cheeks and obliged the frenzied media persons by kissing the actor again for "take two."Tiger, who has already starred in hit action flicks like Baaghi and Baaghi 2, is the lead man in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2 which also marks the Bollywood debut of Ananya and Tara.Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the teen film will be distributed by Fox Star Studios and is set for a May 10 release this year.After teasing fans with multiple posters, the makers finally unveiled the film's three-minute long trailer today, showcasing Tiger's acrobatic skills and dialogue baazi. The trailer also gives a peek into the roles of the two leading ladies Ananya and Tara.The film has been directed by Punit Malhotra, who has earlier helmed films like I Hate Luv Storys. Student of the Year 2 is set in St Teresa, which was also the setting of the first film which launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra back in 2012.Tiger, Ananya and Tara had recently appeared as guests on producer Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan.