Soubin Shahir's Elaveezhapoonchira to be Screened in Gulf Countries Soon; Details Here

Soubin Shahir-starrer Elaveezhapoonchira, which opened in theaters in Kerala on July 15, will begin screening in all the Gulf countries from July 28. Fars Films has acquired the distribution rights of the film in gulf countries.

The film was shot in the touristy area of Ilaveezhapoonchira, a beautiful hill station in the Kottayam district at an altitude of more than 3000 feet above sea level.

In addition to Soubin Shahir, the film stars Sudhi Koppa and Jude Antony Joseph in lead roles. The story is set against the backdrop of a wireless police station situated atop the hill of Ilavizhapoonchira. The central characters of the film are three policemen, Madhu, Sudhi, and Prabhu aka Venghayam (Soubin, Sudhi Kopa, and Jude Anthany Joseph)

The film, produced by Vishnu Venu, under the banner of Kathas Untold has the screenplay written by Nidhish and Shaji Marad.



Earlier, a video of director Shahi Kabir training Soubin Shahir on how to handle a real gun as part of the shoot went viral on social media.

The film also has the distinction of being the first Malayalam film to be released in DOLBY VISION 4K HDR. The film continues to run successfully for the second week along with big star films like Tiger, Mahaveeryar, and Malayankunju.

On July 28th, the entire cast and crew of the film, including lead actors Soubin Shaheer, Sudhi Koppa, and director Shahi Kabir, will arrive at Reels Cinemas, Dubai Mall to be a part of the world premiere of Elaveezhapoonchira.

