‘Soul,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s’ Among AFI’s Top 10 Films Of The Year

The American Film Institute on Monday announced its top 10 films of the year, including Pixars jazz themed Soul and two of Chadwick Bosemans final films: the August Wilson adaptation Ma Raineys Black Bottom and Spike Lees Vietnam drama Da 5 Bloods, both of which are Netflix films.

Netflix featured heavily in the AFIs list, which took up four positions on the list including David Finchers Citizen Kane origin story Mank and Aaron Sorkins The Trial of the Chicago 7. Amazon, too, got two spots with the hearing loss drama Sound of Metal, with Riz Ahmed and Regina Kings One Night in Miami….

Chlo Zhaos awards and festival favorite Nomadland with Frances McDormand was also named an honoree in advance of its theatrical rollout in the coming weeks, as was Minari, with Steven Yeun, which opens Feb. 12. AFI also selected Warner Bros. Black Panther Party film Judas and the Black Messiah which will have its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Feb. 1.

The AFI also named its top 10 television shows, including Netflixs The Queens Gambit, the Disney+ phenomenon The Mandalorian and Apple TV+s Ted Lasso.

The selection jury included filmmakers Rian Johnson and Lulu Wang. The group also included a special citation for Hamilton.

In lieu of the annual luncheon celebrating the honorees, AFI will hold a virtual benediction on Feb. 26 streaming on YouTube and the AFI website.